Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gaines County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Gaines by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gaines The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Andrews County in western Texas Southeastern Gaines County in western Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 625 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Andrews and Southeastern Gaines Counties

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Gaines County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Southeastern Gaines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Experts back CDC change on masks as delta variant spreads

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Tuesday, recommending that everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in places where the coronavirus is spreading widely. The change was met with relief from experts who said masking up again is essential to combat the highly contagious delta variant.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy