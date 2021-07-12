Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Bend County, TX

Marquita Griffin

Fort Bend Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a time when self-love, health, weight loss, and self-confidence are often and easily woven into a convoluted web of both inspiration and shame, a Fort Bend County author released a book “for someone struggling to love themselves just as they are, where they are, right now.”. Although her book...

www.fbherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Katy, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Entertainment
Katy, TX
Entertainment
County
Fort Bend County, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Jams#Calories#Katy Budget Books#Amazon Com#The Guided Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Weight Loss
News Break
Walmart
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

I’m Raising My Sister’s Kid, but My Parents Still Hate Me – Story of the Day

My sister was the golden child, and I had to raise her baby when she got pregnant. But my parents would not give me any love and did the unspeakable years later. By the time I was five years old, I could tell that my parents preferred my sister, Madeline, over me. Although I was younger, they barely paid me any attention. My birthdays were small and simple, whereas they would throw big events for my sister.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Upworthy

Interabled couple dispel misconceptions about their marriage: 'Our life is normal and silly and fun'

YouTubers Hannah Aylward and Shane Burcaw are all too familiar with people making wild — and more often than not, untrue — assumptions about their relationship. As an interabled couple who document their everyday life online, they are no strangers to ableist and mean comments questioning the nature of their marriage. "Many people have never seen a relationship like ours before, where one individual lives with a physical disability and the other does not," Burcaw, who has a genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, wrote for TODAY. "Our goal in sharing our lives with the world is to help normalize interabled relationships, to show people that our love is just as exciting, fulfilling, and real as any other."
Griffin, GAGriffin Daily News

Love Kitchen comes to Griffin

The Little Caesars Love Kitchen, a big rig pizza kitchen on wheels, partnered with Abundant Life Soup Kitchen at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday to bring pizza meals for people in need. “We know that it’s important to reach out to the communities where we do business and help make a difference,” said David Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars. “As a family company, we are proud to work together with our local franchisees and company-owned stores to coordinate the vehicle, staff and food and to be there for the people in Griffin who need assistance.” The Little Caesars Love Kitchen has fed more than 3.5 million people in the 48 states and four Canadian provinces. It has also responded to disasters such as tornadoes and hurricanes — including Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in 2017, California wildfires in 2018, and the Midland flood in 2020.
Mustoe, VAtherecorderonline.com

Sheryl Leigh Griffin Lindsey

MUSTOE — Sheryl Leigh Griffin Lindsey, 42, of Mustoe, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at her home. She was born Sept. 9, 1978 in Staunton, a daughter of Walter Lee “Rick” and Bobbie Jean Brown Griffin. An avid reader and writer, she wrote many treasured poems and short stories for...
Podcastindianapolismonthly.com

The New Podcast Offering Lessons On How To “Be A Good Homebody”

“Be a good homebody” is the advice that Hoosier Lexie Manor’s 90-year-old great-grandfather gave her a few months before he passed away. Not only does she have those words remember him by, but the sound of his voice saying them. In the form of a podcast, Manor captured her great-grandfather’s time in the Navy and police force, stories like how he proposed to his wife and being told by a doctor he wouldn’t live to see his kids grow up, and the simplistic, family-oriented nature he had during his nearly century long life to pass on for generations to come—something many people don’t have, but probably wish they did.
Family RelationshipsOskaloosa Herald

MOORE: Memories my father gave me

As Gary Moore’s son, I had a unique vantage point to get to know my father in a way that almost nobody else could. He was a fantastic father!. I observed how he treated his family, close friends, distant friends, business associates, and strangers. He treated everybody with respect. As...
CelebritiesThrive Global

Michele Pillar: “Be with someone you trust”

Be with someone you trust. Do not isolate. Cook something fun and sweet, with a child, if one is handy. If not you be the child. Watch a great movie. Make a list of things God has done for you, protected you from, provided for you and then lift your arms to the sky and thank Him. I call that, ‘showing God your armpits.’ It works every time!
Celebritiesenquirerjournal.com

Martha Griffin turns 100

Martha Garrison Griffin celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, July 25, 2021 in the same house she was born in. Her friends and family wished her the best day ever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy