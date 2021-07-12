Marquita Griffin

The Little Caesars Love Kitchen, a big rig pizza kitchen on wheels, partnered with Abundant Life Soup Kitchen at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday to bring pizza meals for people in need. “We know that it’s important to reach out to the communities where we do business and help make a difference,” said David Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars. “As a family company, we are proud to work together with our local franchisees and company-owned stores to coordinate the vehicle, staff and food and to be there for the people in Griffin who need assistance.” The Little Caesars Love Kitchen has fed more than 3.5 million people in the 48 states and four Canadian provinces. It has also responded to disasters such as tornadoes and hurricanes — including Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in 2017, California wildfires in 2018, and the Midland flood in 2020.