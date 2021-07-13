Cancel
Deerfield Beach, FL

Two Florida Players Each Claim $1,000,000 On Fastest Road To Cash

By Danielle Shockey
The Free Press - TFP
 15 days ago
The Florida Lottery announced that Odalys Alfonso, 54, of Miami and Elgin Jones, 58, of Deerfield Beach each claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at the Miami District Office and Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Each retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Alfonso purchased her winning ticket from Asturias Liquors & Lounge, located at 4687 West Flagler Street in Miami.

.Jones purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 150 South Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.

Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Disturbance Off Of Florida Coast Has 50% Chance Of Developing Into Tropical Depression

The National Hurricane Center in Miami is monitoring an area of low pressure near Florida that continues to produce a large region of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. According to the NHC, environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for additional development and there is currently a 50% chance of it forming into a tropical depression in the next several days.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

AAA: Florida Gas Prices Decline 4 Cents In Two Weeks

Florida gas prices have gradually declined, falling a total of 4 cents during the past two weeks. After reaching a 2021 high of $3.01 earlier this month, drivers are now paying an average price of $2.97 per gallon. Sunday’s state average is 2 cents less than a week ago, yet 3 cents more than last month, and 91 cents more than this time last year.
Tampa, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan Steps Down, Announces Retirement

TAMPA, FL. – At a press conference on Monday, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan announced his retirement. “I wanted to share some news that I shared with my dedicated team here at Tampa Police Department just a few hours ago. Today, I’m announcing my retirement from my role, as chief of police for the Tampa Police Department, My retirement will be effective September 10th,” said Police Chief Dugan.

