Two Florida Players Each Claim $1,000,000 On Fastest Road To Cash

The Florida Lottery announced that Odalys Alfonso, 54, of Miami and Elgin Jones, 58, of Deerfield Beach each claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at the Miami District Office and Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Each retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Alfonso purchased her winning ticket from Asturias Liquors & Lounge, located at 4687 West Flagler Street in Miami.

.Jones purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 150 South Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.