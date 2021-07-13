[Listen] Gordy USDA Punted on July WASE Report

The much anticipated USDA July WASE Report was pretty much a nonevent, at least for corn and beans. However the wheat numbers were very friendly and wheat did see a sharp rally. I told Gordy on the air this morning it was like the USDA punted on fourth and long? The USDA is still using a National corn yield of 179.5 and beans of 50.5 bushel an acre. They also dropped the Brazil corn crop by a little bit down to 92 million metric ton. Many private analysts and Brazil have there crop projected much lower though.