Cedric the Entertainer to Host 73rd Primetime Emmys

By Stephanie Holland
Tell-Tale TV
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS is going with one of its funniest stars to host the 73rd Primetime Emmy® Awards. The Neighborhood’s Cedric the Entertainer is set to emcee TV’s biggest award show. “Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric the Entertainer said in a statement.

