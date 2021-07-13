Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, CA

Office of the City Manager

Posted by 
Pasadena, California
Pasadena, California
 15 days ago

Pasadena Public Health Department Reports First COVID-19 Death in 98 days

PASADENA, Calif.—Pasadena Public Health Department (PPHD) has reported the first COVID-19 death of a resident since April 1, 2021. An unvaccinated Pasadena male over the age of 65 died of COVID-19 on Thursday, July 8. This individual had multiple underlying health conditions, and investigations show unvaccinated household members were the likely source of exposure. This death comes at a time when we are seeing increasing COVID-19 cases in Pasadena, especially among unvaccinated individuals. Pasadenans have made tremendous progress in protecting... continue reading »"Pasadena Public Health Department Reports First COVID-19 Death in 98 days"

Comments / 0

Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California

11
Followers
130
Post
328
Views
ABOUT

Pasadena is a city in Los Angeles County, California, United States, 11 miles (18 km) northeast of Downtown Los Angeles. It is the most populous city and the primary cultural center of the San Gabriel Valley. With its substantial downtown area, observers consider it as either a suburb of nearby Los Angeles, or as a significant urban center in its own right.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Pasadena, CA
Health
Pasadena, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pasadenans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy