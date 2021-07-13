Office of the City Manager

Pasadena Public Health Department Reports First COVID-19 Death in 98 days

PASADENA, Calif.—Pasadena Public Health Department (PPHD) has reported the first COVID-19 death of a resident since April 1, 2021. An unvaccinated Pasadena male over the age of 65 died of COVID-19 on Thursday, July 8. This individual had multiple underlying health conditions, and investigations show unvaccinated household members were the likely source of exposure. This death comes at a time when we are seeing increasing COVID-19 cases in Pasadena, especially among unvaccinated individuals. Pasadenans have made tremendous progress in protecting... continue reading »"Pasadena Public Health Department Reports First COVID-19 Death in 98 days"