While we would normally be using this time to look ahead to the next episode of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 (which we'll get to in a minute), this time we're looking ahead to next season- and we have co-showrunner & EP Keto Shimizu as well as the show's writers to thank for giving the info we needed. We're happy to report that S07E01 is named "The Bullet Blondes" (written by James Egan & Ray Utarnachitt and directed by Kevin Mock) began shooting on Monday and now Day 1 of filming is officially in the can.