Christiansburg, VA

Osborne, Sandra J.

By NRV News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra J. Osborne, 51, of Christiansburg passed away July 6, 2021. She was a big hearted woman who would give you anything she had. We will miss her calling us all dork. Sandra is preceded in death by her father, Isaac Osborne and her stepmother, who she called Little Mamma. She is survived by her sons, Spencer Osborne and Alan Sowder with fiancée, Olivia Manley; fiancée, Michael Fink; special friends, Whitney & Jacob Dunbar, Becky & Jamie Weddle, and Clay Weddle; and many uncles, aunts and cousins. Services will be private.

