Wellington Paranormal Review: Demon Girl/Cop Circles (Season 1 Episodes 1 and 2)

Welcome back to our weekly preview of The CW's run of executive producers Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's "What We Do In The Shadows" film spinoff series Wellington Paranormal. With Clement, Waititi, and Paul Yates serving as executive producers and The New Zealand Documentary Board producing, Wellington Paranormal follows the adventures of two police officers from the feature film, centering around Officers O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue). Hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary's paranormal unit under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu), Officers O'Leary & Minogue investigate supernatural occurrences that arise around the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis. And of course, there's all the paperwork involved. Especially when you're dealing with a case like the one O'Leary and Minogue face this week in "70's Ghost", where a disturbance call leads to a party where the Bee Gees and bell-bottoms reign supreme- as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo. Following that, stick around for the recently-released extended trailer for the season.