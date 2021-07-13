Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Wellington Paranormal Review: Demon Girl/Cop Circles (Season 1 Episodes 1 and 2)

By Melody McCune
Tell-Tale TV
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWellington Paranormal Season 1 Episode 1 and 2, “Demon Girl/Cop Circles,” documents the escapades of Sergeant Maaka, Officer Minogue, and Officer O’Leary as they investigate paranormal phenomena in Wellington, New Zealand. From the minds of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the series is a spin-off from the cult film What...

telltaletv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Jemaine Clement
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Demon#Cw#Tell Tale Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Loki Review: For All Time. Always. (Season 1 Episode 6)

To call this a finale is a bold statement. Loki Season 1 Episode 6, “For All Time. Always.” is but a footnote in what had every chance to be a phenomenal conclusion to this season. It’s further evidence that when given the chance to tell glorious stories on the small...
Moviesravallirepublic.com

'Wellington Paranormal' could be a portal to stardom for show's actors

How about a kindergarten teacher and a production assistant. That’s who producers of “Wellington Paranormal” cast when they saw how good Karen O’Leary and Mike Minogue were at playing cops sussing out paranormal behavior. O’Leary, a kindergarten teacher in New Zealand for more than 20 years, had no intention of...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Wellington Paranormal Episode 4 release date, synopsis and more

Wellington Paranormal has finally made its premiere in the United States. Not only can you watch the show on The CW every week, but it’s also available to stream on HBO Max and The CW app and website. There are several options to watch the series if you live in America, whereas before, it was only available in New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Wellington Paranormal: Season Two? Has the CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on The CW television network, the Wellington Paranormal TV show was created by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The program is a spin-off of the 2014 What We Do in the Shadows film and the TV series that followed. The show stars Mike Minogue, Karen O’Leary, and Maaka Pohatu. The story follows the adventures of Officer Kyle Minogue (Minogue) and Officer O’Leary (O’Leary). The pair are hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Ruawai Maaka (Pohatu), investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.
EntertainmentDen of Geek

Wellington Paranormal Books the Creatures What We Do in the Shadows Overlooks

This Wellington Paranormal article contains no spoilers. Wellington Paranormal does for cops what What We Do In the Shadows does for vampires: not really much. People didn’t offer their throats to Staten Island bloodsuckers, asking to be made immortal after the FX series, and there won’t be a run on the New Zealand police academy any time soon, even after any cadets learn there is a paranormal unit in some of the local precincts. Hardly any law officer has even visited the basement office of the paranormal unit at the Wellington station. It’s not because it’s such a tightly guarded secret. They just have no interest. The series brilliantly lampoons the entire force in farce.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

The Outpost Review: A Throne of Your Own (Season 4 Episode 2)

There are always two ways to enter every situation. One way is self-doubt, second-guessing each decision you come across, and losing yourself in the predicament. Or you can walk in with confidence, knowing exactly who you are and never going against your morals. The Outpost Season 4 Episode 2, “A...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Walker Review: Bad Apples (Season 1 Episode 16)

Cordell’s time away from the Rangers has done Walker a lot of good!. After a two week hiatus, and a roughly two month break from the badge, Walker is back with one of its strongest episode of the season. The focus of Walker Season 1 Episode 16, “Bad Apples,” is...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Gossip Girl season 1 episode 2 review: Slow and sweet

Spotted: is the slowest of slow burns developing on the Upper East Side? Or is it a spark that never caught in the first place?. In last week’s review, I referred to the new and not-yet-improved Gossip Girl as lackluster with potential promise. However, after finishing “She’s Having a Maybe,” it feels like the reboot may have taken one too many of Max’s illicit sedatives before class.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Good Girls Review: Thank You For Your Support (Season 4 Episode 14)

As Good Girls nears the end of its run it’s hard to find the tension anymore. Good Girls Season 4 Episode 14, “Thank You For Your Support,” is not much different than other episodes in that it feels somewhat cluttered and lacks tension. Beth’s run for city council takes center...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Wellington Paranormal Season 1 E03 Shakes Its Ghostly Groove Thing

Welcome back to our weekly preview of The CW's run of executive producers Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's "What We Do In The Shadows" film spinoff series Wellington Paranormal. With Clement, Waititi, and Paul Yates serving as executive producers and The New Zealand Documentary Board producing, Wellington Paranormal follows the adventures of two police officers from the feature film, centering around Officers O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue). Hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary's paranormal unit under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu), Officers O'Leary & Minogue investigate supernatural occurrences that arise around the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis. And of course, there's all the paperwork involved. Especially when you're dealing with a case like the one O'Leary and Minogue face this week in "70's Ghost", where a disturbance call leads to a party where the Bee Gees and bell-bottoms reign supreme- as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo. Following that, stick around for the recently-released extended trailer for the season.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Grown-ish Review: Drunk in Love (Season 4 Episode 2)

After getting arrested by the Mexican police, Zoey and Aaron are held at the police station on Grown-ish Season 4 Episode 2, “Drunk in Love.”. In an episode that is a slight improvement from the premiere, mostly because of the humor packed into it, the lack of action harms it.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

SurrealEstate Review: Pilot (Season 1 Episode 1)

SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 1, “Pilot,” sets a promising tone for the new series. The series is a mix between The Haunting of Hill House and the more comedic episodes of The X-FIles. It’s a fitting tone for a series whose premise sounds a little corny at first, but the performances from the main class are what drive the series giving dimension to the series.
TV Seriesstartattle.com

Loki (Season 1 Episode 6) Season finale, Disney+, trailer, release date

Are you ready for Loki’s season 1 finale? Startattle.com – Marvel’s Loki | Disney+. Marvel’s Loki (Season 1 Episode 6) Season finale, Disney+, trailer, release date. Loki is an American television series created by Michael Waldron for the streaming service Disney+, based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it shares continuity with the films of the franchise and will be part of Phase Four of the MCU. The series is produced by Marvel Studios. Loki is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on June 9, 2021, and will consist of six episodes. A second season is in development.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Dr. Death Review: A Horrifying But Unsatisfying Tale

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the entirety of Dr. Death. Dr. Death is a horrifying 8-hour series that will leave you a bit traumatized by the end of it. The series really leans into the horror and brutality of Christopher Duntsch’s actions. The surgery scenes are chilling and oftentimes hard to watch.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Tuca & Bertie Review: The Moss (Season 2 Episode 6)

Tuca & Bertie Season 2 Episode 6, “The Moss,” explores gentrification in the only way this show can — through the lens of pervasive, growing moss. It’s a unique approach to a significant issue that plagues major cities across the country. This series loves to utilize visuals to convey emotions,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy