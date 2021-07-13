Commentary: He leads me beside still waters
"Chi, chi, chi, chi, chi, chi chi, chi. . ." It is the sound of the sprinkler-heads, when everything is working. It reminds me of the 23rd Psalm, which I hear read at funerals to conjure up an image of the departed at rest in the happy arms of a loving God. Still waters and green foliage seem like heaven in a biblical desert environment. Still water feeds a soul at rest. The "chi, chi, chi" is the sound of life being fed by water moving through a sprinkler head onto a dry field.www.capitalpress.com
