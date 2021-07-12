Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

As COVID variant, Delta, spreads rapidly, health experts discuss potential booster shot

By Elizabeth Pace
Wave 3
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The United States have averaged more than 19,000 new COVID cases per day over the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. 43 states have reported an increase in cases, more than half have recently come from the Delta strain. The highly contagious variant...

