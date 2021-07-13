Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

New York Knicks interested in Duncan Robinson, how it might work

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHnOP_0auxR9lR00

With a projected $50 million in cap room, the New York Knicks are going to be extremely active once NBA free agency opens up next month.

New York is coming off a surprising playoff appearance and promises to be aggressive under front office head Leon Rose.

Could that potentially include stealing star guard and restricted free agent Duncan Robinson from the conference-rival Miami Heat? Ian Begley of SNY notes that there’s interest from New York’s front office in Robinson.

“The interesting thing with (Kendrick) Nunn and Duncan Robinson is that Miami will be forced to make a difficult decision if both players sign big offer sheets. The Heat can – and probably would – match offers to Dunn and Robinson. But bringing both players back on big contracts could hamper Miami’s future flexibility,” Begley reported . “Robinson will probably have plenty of suitors this summer. This isn’t surprising, but Robinson has fans within the New York Knicks organization.”

The expectation is that Robinson, 27, is going to have a ton of suitors on the restricted free-agent market. A former undrafted free agent out of Michigan, he’s turned into one of the best perimeter shooters in the game.

Since the start of the 2019-20 campaign, Robinson is averaging 13.3 points on 43% shooting from distance. This past season saw him elevate his game beyond simply being a stationary three-point shooter.

Also Read:
NBA agents ‘fear’ New York Knicks may land this superstar in free agency

As for the Knicks, they are in a much better position than other teams to simply sign Robinson outright. As stated above, they are expected to have the most cap room in the Association. This means New York wouldn’t have to engage the Heat in sign-and-trade scenarios if its brass is actually sold on Robinson being a key component for a championship contender down the road.

How might Duncan Robinson to the New York Knicks work?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMH5l_0auxR9lR00
Apr 24, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) controls the ball against Chicago Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky (31) and forward Lauri Markkanen (24) during the first half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The other option here is that it becomes clear Robinson will be headed to the Big Apple on a big-time free-agent deal.

Likely to decline the options on Andre Iguodala and Goran Dragic, Miami could have as much as $20 million to spend under the cap. Would that be enough to match any offer to Robinson? It really depends on the veteran’s market.

If not, a sign-and-trade between the two Eastern Conference playoff teams from a season ago could be mutually beneficial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EnVg5_0auxR9lR00 Also Read:
NBA trade rumors: Updating potential summer blockbusters

This would include New York giving up one of its two first-round picks in the 2021 NBA Draft ( 19th and 21st ) overall to Miami in order for the Heat to take back a contract. Perhaps, Kevin Knox’s $5.8 million salary would head to South Beach. In turn, the Heat add more assets to potentially acquire another star player while New York saves enough cash to sign a max-level free agent on the open market.

Either way, the New York Knicks are going to be one of the stories to watch when the NBA offseason really gets going. Duncan Robinson is also going to be among the most-coveted free agents. This certainly warrants our attention moving forward. That’s especially true if New York somehow finds a way to pull off another blockbuster trade ahead of the NBA Draft.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NBA news & rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Juan Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#The New York Knicks#Sny#Association#American Airlines Arena#The Big Apple#Eastern Conference#Nba Draft#Nba News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
News Break
MLB
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 teams Kawhi Leonard could leave the Clippers for this offseason

Having missed the last two games of their series against the Jazz and all of their series against the Suns, it seems that Kawhi Leonard’s time in Los Angeles could be coming to an end. Paul George has played out of his mind this season and resurrected himself as a bona fide super star in this league while leading the Clippers to their first conference finals in franchise history. But even that isn’t a clear enough reason for The Klaw to stay.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 15 Stars That Could Be Traded This Season

Once the NBA Finals conclude, training camps will be opening up and teams will begin their quest towards becoming the champions of the 2021-2022 season. For some teams like the Lakers, Heat, or Warriors, making one move could be the difference between another ring or an early playoff exit. The...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBAPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Knicks could build tantalizing front-court with one off-season acquisition

The most efficient method of building a strong team this off-season is simple for the New York Knicks, don’t part ways with significant assets to acquire a player in a trade, but rather utilize available funds to bolster the team while approaching the draft with one impact prospect in mind. Simply put, the Knicks don’t have enough roster spots to field three more rookies as developmental projects, so pairing their selections together and targeting one in a trade-up would be a more beneficial move.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect Scenario For The New York Knicks: Kawhi Leonard And Damian Lillard

The New York Knicks are a team that has made it back to the playoffs this season due to the breakout season of All-Star Julius Randle and the coaching of Tom Thibodeau. There is no question that with that achievement, the Knicks have become a solid team that could be of interest to stars as a destination.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

New York Knicks make first big move of offseason

The New York Knicks have extended the contract of general manager Scott Perry, who has been with the franchise since 2017. “The New York Knicks are signing GM Scott Perry to a contract extension,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Thursday. “Perry was on an expiring deal after being hired by New York in 2017. He led the signing of Most Improved Player of the Year Julius Randle in 2019.”
NBAPosted by
Hot 99.1

Can the New York Knicks Match This Offer for Damian Lillard?

Rumors continue to swirl surrounding Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard, and the New York Knicks find themselves right in the middle of it. The problem is, they're not alone. Another team that continues to be mentioned in the same sentence as Dame, is the Golden State Warriors. Backed...
NBAUSA Today

Who were the 12 players somehow chosen before Devin Booker in 2015 NBA draft?

Devin Booker is one of the brightest spots on the Phoenix Suns. He’s combined with Chris Paul and others to lead the team into the NBA Finals with a strong shot at the franchise’s first championship. Somehow, someway, Booker lasted until the 13th pick in 2015. Phoenix made a great choice, don’t ya think?

Comments / 0

Community Policy