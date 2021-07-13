Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bladen County, NC

County, Bladen’s Bloomin’ have a three-year deal in place

By Bladen Journal
Posted by 
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfSMh_0auxR8si00

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County commissioners have agreed to a contract with nonprofit Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial.

The unanimous move among the eight present Monday evening on the three-year contract is renewable each year, and provides 30-day “out” clauses for both parties. Commissioner Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins voted for the move, but did express some reservations beforehand, in particular about oversight.

Bladen’s Bloomin’ has a board that includes two of the nine elected county commissioners.

Commissioner Ray Britt said, “By them being a nonprofit, they get millions and millions of dollars’ worth of grants that help us to be able to do what has been done. Rest assured, we’re on top of it. Lot of good folks involved with it. I would hope we wouldn’t upset them to want to dissolve. It has been beneficial to the citizens of our county.”

Britt and commission Chairman Charles Ray Peterson are members of the Bladen’s Bloomin’ board. The contract is for economic development services. Peterson noted the pact, even at just three pages, provides a much clearer understanding of the working agreement between the county and the nonprofit.

In a 50-minute meeting, the board:

• Approved going forward with a review of a five-year plan that spends $18.5 million in Bladen County Schools facility needs. Not all of that sum will be provided by the county.

• Held a public hearing for a new consolidation of zoning rules, as put forth by the state legislature. No citizens spoke about the issue over the course of about 10 minutes.

• Unanimously adopted a resolution providing for the issuance of $4,997,000 Water System Revenue Bond, Series 2021.

• Agreed to meet in joint session with the Planning Board on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.

The board next meets on the first Monday in August.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.

Comments / 0

Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

617
Followers
738
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
Bladen County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#The Planning Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Four Bladen election board members take oaths

ELIZABETHTOWN — Four members of the Bladen County Board of Elections were sworn in on Tuesday at noon. Chairwoman Louella Thompson, Deborah Belle, Michael Aycock and Emery White took their oaths from Niki S. Dennis, the county’s clerk of court. Thompson’s appointment as chairwoman was announced Monday afternoon along with those from 99 other counties by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Tatum retires from Bladen County Hospital; served 44 years

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Hospital is losing one of its longest serving employees. Debra Tatum has retired after 44 years of service. A release from Cape Fear Valley Health, the parent company of the hospital, says she is credited with getting the hospital’s initial national accreditation with the American College of Radiology for ultrasound. She is hailed for “her leadership, experience, and knowledge of her profession.”
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Four become candidates for office on Wednesday; filing period closes Friday at noon

ELIZABETHTOWN — White Lake and Tar Heel have candidates for elected positions. On Wednesday, the seventh of 10 days for municipal election filing, the two communities got their first listings. For White Lake, incumbent commissioners Mike Suggs and Tim Blount did their paperwork at the Bladen County Board of Elections. For Tar Heel, Steve Dowless signed up to run for commissioner.
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Martin brings message to Elizabethtown Rotary Club

ELIZABETHTOWN — Leon Martin was the guest speaker on Wednesday for the Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146. Martin is an associate with Advancement Regional Business Lenders, Inc., located in Lumberton. Advancement was founded in 1968 and works as a nonprofit community development financial corporation. Offering revolving loan programs, direct and in participation with local banks, Advancement has created more than 14,000 jobs in seven counties — including Bladen.
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Coronavirus: Health director says 99 percent of cases last month are people without a vaccination

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has reached 50 deaths associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Terri Duncan, in briefing county commissioners Monday evening, said the county has 65 active cases — down from a recent high of 99 within the last month. The county has four hospitalized in its Monday report, which is down from as many as 21 in the last few weeks.
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

County’s strategic plan gets off the ground

ELIZABETHTOWN — From time to time, they shared a laugh and forged deeper into the process. At others, they struggled to get past important points. For about three hours Wednesday in a Campbell Terminal Building conference room at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field, nine elected commissioners met alongside leaders from Fountainworks to begin in earnest the task of developing a strategic plan for Bladen County. They participated in critical thinking and brainstorming exercises, and they considered members of the community for focus groups.
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Elizabethtown Town Council meets Monday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Town Council here will meet in regular session on Monday, delayed a week by the July Fourth holiday. The council convenes for a noon work session, then a regular session at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall chambers at 805 W. Broad St. More information can be gained...

Comments / 0

Community Policy