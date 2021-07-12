Cancel
West Palm Beach, FL

3 children hospitalized after shooting near West Palm Beach

By Monica Magalhaes
WPTV West Palm Beach
 15 days ago
Three children were hospitalized Monday evening after a shooting near West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred about 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lake Terry Drive.

Deputies said the three victims were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are currently investigating. No motive or suspect information is known at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

