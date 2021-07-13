Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anaheim, CA

New savings pass to encourage meeting and convention attendees to support local businesses

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisit Anaheim, the official destination marketing organization for Anaheim, released a free savings pass exclusively for meeting, event and convention attendees. Designed to encourage visitors to explore the destination and support local businesses while in town, Visit Anaheim’s Attendee Perks Pass offers a range of deals from nearby hotels, restaurants, breweries, rooftop bars, transportation, and more.

www.oc-breeze.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Business
Orange County, CA
Business
Local
California Government
Anaheim, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Free Parking#Blu Skybar#Pali Wine Co#Visit Anaheim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy