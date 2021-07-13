New savings pass to encourage meeting and convention attendees to support local businesses
Visit Anaheim, the official destination marketing organization for Anaheim, released a free savings pass exclusively for meeting, event and convention attendees. Designed to encourage visitors to explore the destination and support local businesses while in town, Visit Anaheim’s Attendee Perks Pass offers a range of deals from nearby hotels, restaurants, breweries, rooftop bars, transportation, and more.www.oc-breeze.com
