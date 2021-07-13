Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

For second time in a week, Phoenix police rescue child trapped in a hot car

By Carissa Planalp
AZFamily
 15 days ago

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For the second time in a week, Phoenix police officers rescued a child locked in a hot car. Last week, officers responded to a home near Van Buren and 52nd streets, when a frantic mom called 911 for help. The woman had returned home from the grocery store and was preparing to bring in her bags and her 2-year-old son, when she accidently locked herself out of her minivan. Her son was still inside the vehicle.

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Rescue#Hot Cars#Accident#Legos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Atlanta, GANBC News

Atlanta-area spa shooter to serve 4 life sentences in Cherokee County slayings

The man accused of killing eight people at Atlanta-area spas in March will serve four life sentences in prison after pleading guilty to four of the murders. Cherokee County Judge Ellen McElyea handed down the sentence for Robert Aaron Long on Tuesday, more than four months after the March 16 rampage inside Youngs Asians Massage. Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44, were killed. That same day he's accused of fatally shooting four others at two spas in Atlanta.
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO -- Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthReuters

Regions near Olympic host Tokyo to seek COVID-19 emergency steps

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Governors of three prefectures near Olympics host Tokyo will ask the government to declare states of emergency for their regions, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday, after COVID-19 infections spiked to a record high in the Japanese capital. Tokyo recorded 2,848 new cases of coronavirus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy