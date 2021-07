Team USA struggled with sloppy exhibition play, losing two of its four tune-up games in Las Vegas ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics. The team's woes carried over to Tokyo as the Americans dropped their first game in the group stage against France. The loss marked the United States' first Olympic defeat since 2004, and also snapped its 25-game Olympic winning streak. After one half of play in Tokyo, Team USA owns a 60-30 lead over Iran and looks much more like the group fans were expecting to see in this tournament.