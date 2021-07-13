Cancel
Flowery Branch, GA

Pair of Flowery Branch boys selected to All-State Teams

By Bill Murphy
The Times
 13 days ago
Max Garnett
After a run to the state quarterfinals in Class 4A, Flowery Branch has a pair of soccer players who have earned significant awards.

Max Garnett, a rising senior, was named All-Region in 8-4A and All-State, while his classmate Andree Jimenez was named as All-State by United Soccer Coaches.

The Falcons (16-3-2) went into the postseason as the No. 4 seed, but won playoff matches on the road against Luella, 8-1, and Northwest Whitfield, 1-0.

Flowery Branch lost in the state semifinals against Islands-Savannah 2-1 in the state quarterfinals.

