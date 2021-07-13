Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Sophie: Why Hasn’t Ian Bailey Been Extradited to France?

By Margeaux Sippell
MovieMaker
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: Spoilers follow for Netflix’s Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, particularly about Ian Bailey, who says he is completely innocent in the case. If you’ve seen Sophie: A Murder in West Cork on Netflix, you may be wondering why Ian Bailey hasn’t been extradited to France, where was convicted in absentia in 2019 in the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier. “In absentia” means he was not physically present when he was tried and convicted.

www.moviemaker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#To France#Ireland#Paris#Frenchwoman#English#The Irish High Court#European#The Irish Times#State#Irish#The Irish Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Paris Hilton Denies She’s Pregnant Hours After Reports: ‘I Want You To Hear It Directly From Me’

There’s no baby on the way for Paris Hilton just yet! The socialite denied that she is pregnant following reports that she’s expecting her first child. Paris Hilton is not pregnant! The 40-year-old socialite denied that she is a mom-to-be on July 27 following a report from Page Six that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum. “Woke up to thousands of texts about all the pregnancy news this morning. I want you to hear it all directly from me,” Paris wrote on Twitter, before making the full clarification about her alleged pregnancy on Tuesday’s episode of her This Is Paris podcast. “People always make up rumors, I’m very used to it at this point being in the industry for as long as I have,” she said. Yes, I am not yet pregnant. I will be after the wedding. I can’t wait to have children in 2022.”
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

A Vaccine Pass For Cultural Venues Has Been Launched In France.

A Vaccine Pass For Cultural Venues Has Been Launched In France. Starting Wednesday, visitors to France’s cinemas, museums, athletic events, and other cultural facilities will be required to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test, as the country prepares for a feared surge in cases of the highly transmissible Delta strain.
Society101 WIXX

Irish government makes wedding U-turn after bridal backlash

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Exasperated brides-to-be dressed all in white to protest outside Ireland’s parliament on Tuesday while others inundated radio call-in shows to criticise COVID-19 restrictions, forcing the government to ease limits on wedding guest numbers. Ireland, which has implemented some of Europe’s toughest restrictions during the pandemic, has been...
Public Safetywiartonecho.com

Ian Mulgrew: Bank-robbing killer's extradition fight continues

A bank robber who murdered his accomplice and was imprisoned in 1993 has not yet lost a decades-long battle from his cell to evade further U.S. incarceration thanks to the B.C. Court of Appeal. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content.
Society104.1 WIKY

Irish government makes wedding U-turn after bridal backlash

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Exasperated brides-to-be dressed all in white to protest outside Ireland’s parliament on Tuesday while others inundated radio call-in shows to criticise COVID-19 restrictions, forcing the government to ease limits on wedding guest numbers. Ireland, which has implemented some of Europe’s toughest restrictions during the pandemic, has been...
Society740thefan.com

Irish government makes wedding U-turn after bridal backlash

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Exasperated brides-to-be dressed all in white to protest outside Ireland’s parliament on Tuesday while others inundated radio call-in shows to criticise COVID-19 restrictions, forcing the government to ease limits on wedding guest numbers. Ireland, which has implemented some of Europe’s toughest restrictions during the pandemic, has been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy