Sophie: Why Hasn’t Ian Bailey Been Extradited to France?

There’s no baby on the way for Paris Hilton just yet! The socialite denied that she is pregnant following reports that she’s expecting her first child. Paris Hilton is not pregnant! The 40-year-old socialite denied that she is a mom-to-be on July 27 following a report from Page Six that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum. “Woke up to thousands of texts about all the pregnancy news this morning. I want you to hear it all directly from me,” Paris wrote on Twitter, before making the full clarification about her alleged pregnancy on Tuesday’s episode of her This Is Paris podcast. “People always make up rumors, I’m very used to it at this point being in the industry for as long as I have,” she said. Yes, I am not yet pregnant. I will be after the wedding. I can’t wait to have children in 2022.”