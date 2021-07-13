Cancel
Foreign aid: Covid costs mean we have to cut payments, says PM

BBC
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson has defended the government's decision to cut foreign aid, saying this is needed during the "economic hurricane" caused by Covid. MPs are voting on whether to reverse the reduction on development spending from 0.7% to 0.5% of national income, brought in earlier this year. Opening a Commons debate,...

www.bbc.com

Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

UK economy ‘falling behind’ due to NHS-only vaccine policy, says airport boss

The government’s refusal to allow passengers vaccinated against Covid abroad to avoid self-isolation on arrival is nonsensical, the chief executive of Heathrow has said.At present travellers fully jabbed by the NHS need not quarantine on arrival in the UK from more than 150 “amber list” countries. But all other passengers from those nations must self-isolate, regardless of their vaccination status.As a result, prospective visitors are switching away from United Kingdom to countries that recognise overseas jabs.John Holland-Kaye told The Independent: “We are throwing away the Covid vaccination benefit we have had. Why have this restriction against people who have been...
Public HealthBBC

Taxpayers to bear Covid cost for decades to come, say MPs

Taxpayers will bear the costs of Covid "for decades" - and an inquiry will not come soon enough to learn lessons from the pandemic, MPs have said. In two new reports, the Public Accounts Committee said No 10's response to the crisis has exposed UK taxpayers to "significant financial risks".
Public HealthWNCY

‘Please, please be cautious’ as we lift COVID rules, says UK PM

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the British public to be cautious and said they must self-isolate when told to do so as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in England on Monday. “Please, please, please, be cautious,” Johnson said in a video from his own period of self-isolation, which...
PoliticsBBC

Foreign aid: Government facing legal action over £4bn cuts

The government's £4bn cut to the foreign aid budget is facing a legal challenge from a UK-based charity. Ministers reduced spending to 0.5% of national income this year, despite a legally binding target that fixes spending at 0.7%. They argued the legislation allows the higher target to be missed in...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson cut foreign aid and ruined our chances of Cop26 success

On Tuesday the UK parliament voted in favour of setting out conditions for returning to 0.7 per cent aid target. The tests it agreed make it impossible that the cuts will be reversed ahead of the crucial Cop26 summit.Indeed, the UK has not met the key test of returning to a budget surplus since 2001. This leaves the prime minister’s personal goal of a successful outcome to the UN conference in November in tatters.Boris Johnson has a lot resting on success at Cop26. Leadership on climate change has been seen as key to attracting younger voters and projecting a new...
Income TaxThe Guardian

The figures show just how mean this foreign aid cut is

The decision by the government to cut the overseas aid budget from 0.7% to 0.5% of gross national income to save £4bn annually is truly shocking, particularly as the underdevelopment and poverty in many parts of Africa and Asia are partly the legacy of colonialism (Outrage aimed at No 10 as MPs back £4bn cut to foreign aid budget, 13 July). Let’s get the figures in perspective. Borrowing £4bn (instead of cutting aid) would increase the current UK national debt of approximately £2tn by just 0.2%. The damage to the public finances would be negligible. At an interest rate of 1%, the cost of borrowing would be approximately £40m annually to save an estimated 100,000 to 200,000 lives. The cost per person saved would therefore be between £200 and £400 – a trivial sum to put on the value of a life. The interest cost to the UK adult population would be less than £1 per head per annum. If the British people knew the facts, the meanness and pettiness of the government would appal them.
U.K.BBC

Boris Johnson on cutting UK foreign aid spending levels

The prime has said there "must inevitably be consequences" for UK spending as the government dealt with the Covid pandemic. Boris Johnson was addressing MPs over the policy to drop a commitment of 0.7% of spending going on foreign aid down to 0.5%, which faces oppostion from Conservative backbenchers.
PoliticsArkansas Online

U.K. lawmakers back foreign-aid cuts even as rivals join in opposition

LONDON -- British lawmakers voted Tuesday to support a contentious cut to the U.K.'s foreign aid budget, a move that has slashed billions from programs helping some of the world's poorest people. The decision was made in a 333-298 House of Commons vote that saw two dozen members of Prime...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Foreign aid cuts, racism and austerity – are the Tories the ‘nasty party’ again?

The Conservatives are playing with fire. As they begin to cut spending and wage a divisive culture war on race, they risk looking to some voters like the “nasty party” again.With some fancy footwork, Rishi Sunak headed off a backbench Tory rebellion that had looked likely to defeat the government’s £4bn cut to overseas aid. The chancellor killed off the internal opposition with kindness, stressing the party’s unity in wanting to restore aid spending to 0.7 per cent of gross national income. But about 25 rebel Tories were bought off very cheaply; the UK is unlikely for some years...
PoliticsPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

UK lawmakers to vote on contentious foreign aid cut

LONDON — (AP) — British lawmakers are voting Tuesday on whether to overturn a big cut to the country’s foreign aid budget amid criticism that the decision has slashed billions from programs helping some of the world’s poorest people. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government announced in November that it...
Economyomahanews.net

UK parliament approves gov't cut on foreign aid despite criticism

LONDON, July 13 (Xinhua) -- British lawmakers voted on Tuesday to support the government's reduction of foreign aid from 0.7 percent of gross national income to 0.5 percent despite widespread opposition. MPs voted 333 to 298 to back the "temporary" overseas aid reduction, which is equivalent to around 4 billion...

