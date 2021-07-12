Trigger Witch confirmed for July 29 on Switch, physical release planned

Ready to climb up to the top of power and fight some deities? Fiesta Online is counting on exactly that with its upcoming Realm of the Gods update, which is arriving on July 28th for fans of the game. And it’s a pretty big one, with players gaining another five levels of power along with new prestige skills as they explore the three new realms (Teva, Apoline, and Cypian) along with taking on new quests and dynamic challenges.