Trigger Witch confirmed for July 29 on Switch, physical release planned

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate (7/12): Pre-orders for the physical version of Trigger Witch open on July 15 through Play-Asia. The limited edition will have 2,000 copies available. Original (7/7): Trigger Witch was previously confirmed for a release on Switch this month, but an exact date hadn’t been set. Eastasiasoft and Rainbite have now confirmed that the 2D twin-stick action game will launch on July 29 via the eShop, with a physical version to follow.

nintendoeverything.com

