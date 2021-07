Over the weekend, Dwayne Haskins found his name entangled in controversy after it was revealed that his wife was arrested. We previously reported on Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins being taken into custody in relation to charges that she assaulted her Pittsburgh Steelers husband earlier this month. Sports fans discussed the alleged domestic violence incident on social media, especially after reports stated that Kalabrya allegedly knocked out or chipped one of Haskins's teeth.