WWE Draft Reportedly Delayed for 2021

The 2021 WWE Draft will reportedly take place later in the year than expected, according to a new report from The Mat Men Podcast's Andrew Zarian. It was Zarian who reported last month that the event was being pushed up from its usual early October slot to the Aug. 30 episode of Raw and Sept. 3 episode of SmackDown. He then popped up on Twitter on Monday night to report it was being pushed back into October, with no reason given as to why.