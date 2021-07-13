Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Draft Reportedly Delayed for 2021

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 WWE Draft will reportedly take place later in the year than expected, according to a new report from The Mat Men Podcast's Andrew Zarian. It was Zarian who reported last month that the event was being pushed up from its usual early October slot to the Aug. 30 episode of Raw and Sept. 3 episode of SmackDown. He then popped up on Twitter on Monday night to report it was being pushed back into October, with no reason given as to why.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Nikki Cross
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Kofi Kingston
Person
Drew Mcintyre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drafts#Wwe Championship#Combat#The Mat Men Podcast#Usa#Fox#Smackdown#Raw#8 31 9 3#Andrewzarian#Aj Styles Omos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Gets Engaged To Pro Fighter

WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke is now engaged to be married. Brooke took to Instagram this afternoon and revealed that boyfriend Ulysses Diaz has proposed to her, and she said yes. She posted video of the proposal, along with photos. “[heart emoji] [ring emoji] My LIFE, My LOVE, My FOREVER…...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

Another edition of WWE SmackDown is in the books and the show this week was without it’s WWE Universal Champion – ‘The Head of the Table’ and current Universal Champion – Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman would give a glimmer on reasoning of why Reigns was removed from this week’s show by stating that his client ‘operates on his own time’. Twitter user PrinceWatercress documented the exchange that Heyman had with ‘Main Event’ Jimmy Uso during the show from Friday. Did Jimmy Uso ‘break character’ with Roman Reigns?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jimmy Uso Arrested During WWE Show?

WWE star Jimmy Uso was arrested last night (Monday) on the charge of DUI. He was released from jail this morning after a bail of $500 was paid. Some reports state how WWE have reacted so far. However, It is still too early for that at this point. Dana Brooke Is Marrying Surprising Boxer.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AJ Styles ‘Knocked Out Cold’ By Top WWE Star

WWE star AJ Styles recently recalled how Samoa Joe had once had legitimately choked him out with his Coquina Clutch submission move during a match. Joe recently made an appearance on last week’s episode of Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast. Speaking about his submission move, Coquina Clutch, he joked that he enjoyed executing the move on Styles because he likes the smell of his hair. Michelle McCool Phone Call To AJ Styles Leaks.
WWEnewsbrig.com

What is the age difference between Sable and Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar married Sable after meeting her during his WWE run in the early-2000s. Sable was ten years older than Lesnar, but the two fell in love with each other and decided to marry. Currently, Brock Lesnar is 43 years old, while Sable is 53. When the two met each...
RelationshipsWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch New Name After Wedding Leaks

WWE recently confirmed the news that WWE stars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have tied the knot. It is to be noted that Becky Lynch’s real name is Rebecca Quinn and Seth Rollins’ is Colby Lopez, so thereby her new real name will be Rebecca Lopez. Becky Lynch and Seth...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Returning With Former WWE Champion?

The former WWE star Daniel Bryan is currently not under the contract of the company. He was last seen on Friday Night SmackDown before being ‘banished’ from the It seems he could head to Monday Night Raw should he return. Daniel Bryan will return at Raw?. The WWE Champion Bobby...
WWEPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Jimmy Uso and who is his wife?

JIMMY and his twin brother Jay Uso form the WWE tag team The Usos on the Smackdown brand. The twins are the sons of former WWE superstar and Hall of Famer Rikishi. Jonathan Fatu, best known by his in-ring name Jimmy Uso, is one-half of the WWE tag team The Usos.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Real Reason For ‘Missing’ Raw Leaks

Ring Announcer & Correspondent for WWE 205 Live Samantha Irvin gave a backhanded compliment to ‘The Original Bro’ and former WWE United States Champion – Matt Riddle. During tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Riddle went to WWE official Adam Pearce and Sonja Deville where he presented a note that was ‘written’ by ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton, who was injured. In reality, the note was written by Riddle himself, as cleverly shown with the hand drawn viper snake in the corner of the letter. These Matt Riddle sad WWE text messages just leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Dropped Bombshell To AEW Star

Matt Hardy is and will forever be a huge name. The once star of not only the attitude era now carries around his legacy throughout the halls of AEW. Matt recently spoke out in an interview where he talked about Bray Wyatt. Could we see Bray jump ship to AEW? Ronda Rousey Signs Contract With Major Company.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

New plans on the way for Roman Reigns

The latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown saw big surprises for the WWE Universe. In the final segment of the blue brand, WWE Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and his faithful ally Paul Heyman took to the ring to celebrate the Hell in A Cell Match victory of the previous week against Rey Mysterio and Mad Genius immediately provoked saying that now there was no one to challenge the champion.
WWEMovieWeb

Mr. Wonderful Remembered as Hulk Hogan and the Wrestling World Pay Tribute to Paul Orndorff

The legends of pro wrestling are banding together to say goodbye to WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff. Known to wrestling fans worldwide as "Mr. Wonderful," Paul Orndorff sadly passed away on Monday following a recent dementia diagnosis at the age of 71. Many fans have been left in mourning in the wake of the news, and those who knew Ondorff and had even performed with him in the ring are feeling especially heartbroken.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss WWE Boyfriend Leaks Breakup News

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy were previously involved in a real-life relationship and were even engaged to be married. However, that did not work out and they eventually called off their engagement in 2018, and Bliss is now engaged to musician Ryan Cabrera. Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Signing Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley ‘Gone’ On Raw For Bad Reason

Bobby Lashley is the biggest star on Raw at this point in time. It’s very odd that we didn’t see him on the recent showing of WWE Raw. Why could this be? Could something deeper be going on within the company that has Lashley possibly on the way out of the company? With WWE firing stars left and right, we really hope that Lashley didn’t just make the list…AEW Top Star ‘Burns Bridge’ With WWE.
WWEComicBook

Watch: WWE's Brock Lesnar Appears Out of Character in Bearded Butchers Video

Days after Brock Lesnar went viral over photos of him with a ponytail, the Bearded Butchers YouTube Channel officially released its video of Lesnar arriving at their facility and learning the finer points of butchery. The 15-minute video shows a jovial former WWE Champion learning how to properly cut his way through a variety of animals.
Relationship Adviceewrestlingnews.com

Confirmed – Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Get Married Today

UPDATE: WWE.com posted the following, confirming that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch got married on Tuesday. You can check out the official announcement below:. She is “The Man.” She is “The Mom,” and as of today, Becky Lynch is officially a wife. As revealed by Seth Rollins on his Instagram...
WWEPWMania

The Pro Wrestling World Comments On Paul Orndorff Passing Away

Several wrestlers have paid tribute to the legendary Paul Orndorff, who just passed away at the age of 71. The original post can be found here. Wrestlers paying tribute to Mr. Wonderful include Hulk Hogan, Jim Ross, Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Triple H, Devon Dudley, Kane, CM Punk & more. Below are a few dozen Twitter tributes for Orndorff-

Comments / 0

Community Policy