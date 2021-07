This year marks the 51st year for the Ukulele Festival Hawaii, but last year's jubilee celebration didn't happen as planned. "Last year we reached our milestone 50th anniversary and were set to have an exciting celebration in person. Everybody was all geared up for it, and the COVID-19 pandemic took the world by surprise, and everything shut down and got canceled suddenly." The pandemic sidelined Roy and Kathy Sakuma's plans to commemorate 50-years of music. "It was a little sad because we were looking forward to getting everyone together. All of the children and the performers were very excited. When this happened, it put a lot of responsibility on Kathy because she was the organizer. It was hard not being able to celebrate in person but having everyone join in."