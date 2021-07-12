Cancel
Spotted: a Gossip Girl Newsletter from Sadie Dupuis (Sad13, Speedy Ortiz)

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalkhouse here, and we have the biggest news ever: Sadie Dupuis is recapping every episode of the new Gossip Girl, exclusively for our newsletter. Starting tomorrow, we’ll be sending out S’s weekly indie rock-adjacent roundtables, dissecting the scandalous lives of HBO Max’s rebooted elite. Friends don’t let friends gossip alone, so sign up for the (free) newsletter now… You know you’ll love it.

