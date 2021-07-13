City Council Regular
Anyone wishing to address the City Council are asked to complete a Public Meeting Appearance Card prior to the start of the meeting. Paper cards are available at the meeting.allen.bubblelife.com
Anyone wishing to address the City Council are asked to complete a Public Meeting Appearance Card prior to the start of the meeting. Paper cards are available at the meeting.allen.bubblelife.com
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.
Comments / 0