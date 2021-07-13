City Council Regular

(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City could soon become the latest city in the country with an electric scooter rental program. Meeting in regular session Monday evening, the Nebraska City Commissioners approved an ordinance establishing a public right-of-way shared mobility device pilot program in the community. Mayor Bryan Bequette says the ordinance lays the groundwork for a pilot program that would place electric scooters around the community that could be rented for use. He says the city was approached by Bird Bikeshare -- a company that operates similar programs in Lincoln and around the world -- about establishing a pilot program in the community.