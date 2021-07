There are many reasons why I love my career as a writer. It’s creative, it allows me to work from home, there’s no drama, every once in a while, I get to meet amazing people, and – my favorite of all things – I get to visit inspiring places. One of those places was Cheesman Lake in the village of Deckers, Colorado. One of my Europe companions was in town and we decided to go exploring. I knew the direction we would head and with no real destination, the sky was the limit.