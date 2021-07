Services for Oma Jean Roberts, 89, are set for 1 p.m. Wednesday at Pickwick Church of Christ in Counce, Tenn., with burial at Shanghai Cemetery. Mrs. Roberts died Friday, July 9, 2021, in Forence, Ala. She was born on Aug. 23, 1931, in McNairy County, Tenn., the daughter of the late Burgie Lee and Eunice Zelphia Dickey Davis. On March 24, 1957, she was united in marriage to Edwin Roberts, who preceded her in death on May 26, 2014.