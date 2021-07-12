Cancel
Beta variant of coronavirus may increase hospitalizations and deaths

By Nancy Lapid Reuters
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 15 days ago

The beta variant of the coronavirus may be deadlier than the original version of the virus, according to researchers in South Africa who studied more than 1.5 million COVID-19 patients. Although the delta variant now accounts for the largest percentage of new COVID-19 cases in many countries, beta is still...

