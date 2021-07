Gladys Reed Flanagan, 98, died Monday, July 12, 2021, at her home. Visitation is Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McPeters Funeral Home with a private service to follow. She was born in Prentiss County on May 9, 1923, to the late Jefferson and Maude Nichols Reed. She was a longtime member of Gaines Chapel United Methodist Church. She was mostly a homemaker but also opened her home for child daycare.