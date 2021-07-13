Graeagle Lions Club cleans Frazier Falls

The Graeagle Lions Club had 11 ambitious trail blazers working at Frazier Falls doing annual clean up and repairs on Tuesday, June 15. Benches were stained, the bridge was stained, the railings at the overlook painted, and the picnic tables were stained. The trail was cut back of brush and shoveled and blown of all debris. After about three hours, hot dogs and all the trimmings were prepared by John O’Donnell and all gathered enjoyed a picnic lunch seated on the fallen trees (since the tables were all freshly stained.) The Graeagle Lions Club thanks Lynn Desgardin for arranging the food, Roger for heading up the project this year and John, a brand new intern at the Forest Service, who had never been to Frazier Falls, and thoroughly enjoyed himself, and especially to all the hard workers who helped clean up Frazier Falls Trail.