Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 22:15:00 Expires: 2021-07-13 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northwestern beaches of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AST on Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

