Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 01:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on one of the many area lakes, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Price; Sawyer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL PRICE AND SOUTHERN SAWYER COUNTIES At 139 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Winter, to Radisson, to near Couderay, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Winter around 145 AM CDT. Exeland around 155 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Connors Lake, Reserve, Ojibwa, Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and Chief Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH