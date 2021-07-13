Cancel
Baltimore County, MD

Flood Warning issued for Baltimore, Cecil, Harford by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 21:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Baltimore; Cecil; Harford FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT TUESDAY FOR WESTERN CECIL, EAST CENTRAL BALTIMORE AND HARFORD COUNTIES At 913 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding along several roads in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Aberdeen... Havre De Grace Bel Air South... Bel Air North Perry Hall... Fallston Kingsville... Pleasant Hills Jarrettsville... Rising Sun Octoraro... Conowingo Rock Springs... Richardsmere West Nottingham... Farmington Pylesville... Port Deposit Darlington... Hickory This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: Long Green Pike at Long Green Creek Green Road at Little Gunpowder Falls Walters Mill Road at Ady Road Montreal Drive at Grays Run Bel Air Road at Little Gunpowder Falls Patterson Mill Road at Wheel Road Shawnee Drive at Walters Mill Road Sandy Hook Road near Deer Creek Darlington Road at Deer Creek Road Conowingo Road near Bynum Run Southampton Road at Bynum Run Moores Mill Road at Bynum Run Foxborough Drive Plumtree Road at Plumtree Run

alerts.weather.gov

