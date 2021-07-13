Severe Weather Statement issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 17:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI AND COCONINO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MST The storm which prompted the Severe Thunderstorms Warning near Ash Fork has weakened below severe limits and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, wind gusts to 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm, especially along I-40 between Ash Fork and Williams through 645 PM MST.