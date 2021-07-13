Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colfax County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN HARDING...EASTERN MORA AND SOUTH CENTRAL COLFAX COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM MDT At 716 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Springer to near Mills. Movement was west at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Springer, Wagon Mound and Miami. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 387 and 413.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springer, NM
County
Harding County, NM
City
Miami, NM
City
Wagon Mound, NM
County
Mora County, NM
County
Colfax County, NM
City
Mills, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#South Central#Thunderstorms#Springer Wagon Mound
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy