Special Weather Statement issued for Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN HARDING...EASTERN MORA AND SOUTH CENTRAL COLFAX COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM MDT At 716 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Springer to near Mills. Movement was west at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Springer, Wagon Mound and Miami. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 387 and 413.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0