Santa Fe County jail guard arrested on drug charges
A former Santa Fe County jail guard is facing criminal charges after he was accused of bringing Suboxone strips into the jail for a prisoner. Seth Christopher Flores of Edgewood is charged with bringing contraband into the jail, distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for allegedly bringing three cellophane-wrapped packets of the drug into the facility while he was on duty July 2, according to a statement of probable cause.www.santafenewmexican.com
