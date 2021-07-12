Cancel
Santa Fe County, NM

Santa Fe County jail guard arrested on drug charges

By Phaedra Haywood phaywood@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 15 days ago

A former Santa Fe County jail guard is facing criminal charges after he was accused of bringing Suboxone strips into the jail for a prisoner. Seth Christopher Flores of Edgewood is charged with bringing contraband into the jail, distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for allegedly bringing three cellophane-wrapped packets of the drug into the facility while he was on duty July 2, according to a statement of probable cause.

