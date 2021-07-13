Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Some of the more notable protests staged in Cuba

By The Associated Press
WRAL
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuba is known for mammoth, officially sanctioned gatherings to celebrate the anniversary of the Cuban Revolution and May Day, while even very much smaller anti-government demonstrations like those Sunday are very rare on the tightly controlled island. Some of the most significant protests:. —Aug. 5-6, 1994: Thousands of Cubans take...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fidel Castro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#President Of Cuba#Havana#Protest Riot#Cubans#Lgbt#The Ministry Of Culture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
Cuba
News Break
Protests
Related
Florida Statecbs12.com

Protests for Cuba continue in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Outside city hall in West Palm Beach, dozens of Cuban Americans among others gathered in solidarity and continued to pound the pavement denouncing the communist government in Cuba. Cities across Florida and the country are now calling on elected officials here in the United States to use a heavy hand and intervene so the people living in Cuba can see democracy.
Columbus, GAWTVM

Local Cuban family reacts to protests in Cuba

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tensions have reached peak in Cuba, according to Chari Valdes-Pitts and her mother Dalia Valdes. People in Cuba are struggling to survive with no food available, money is tighter than ever for the masses because of the pandemic, and now because of protests in the country they say the government has cut off internet access, phone lines and electricity.
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

Cuba’s Crackdown on Protesters Is Getting Even More Brutal

Since Cubans spilled onto the streets last weekend in a startling show of rebellion against their communist government, the authorities have ratcheted up their repression. Over the past four days, social media platforms have been filled with videos of violent arrests. Soldiers have blocked the streets to stop protesters from entering public squares, and the government has deployed plainclothes police and civilian shock troops to battle demonstrators.
ProtestsKSNB Local4

GI protest against injustice in Cuba

Dozens of kolaches are being made for the upcoming 45th annual South Central Nebraska Czech Festival. It's happening in Hastings on Saturday. Lingering clouds to give way to more sunshine this afternoon with cool temperatures. VOD Recordings. Discover Grand Island focuses on workforce retention. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. By...
Protestspublicradioeast.org

Scenes From The Cuba Protests

Thousands took to the streets across Cuba this week, demanding food, electricity, medicine –and just plain freedom. Cuba’s seen many protests over the years. But these were historic, says Cuba expert Ted Henken:. “The difference is this is no longer a handful of dissidents, journalists and artists,” he says. “This...
AdvocacyInternational Business Times

Cuba Protests: UN Human Rights Chief Urges Cuba To Release Detainees

The United Nations Human Rights Chief is calling on Cuba to release all detained protestors and journalists as concerns grow over the widespread arrests and continued unrest in the country. In a statement released Friday, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet urged the Cuban government to attend to...
Protestsavemariaradio.net

Cuba protests: Seminarian released by police

Rafael Cruz Dévora, a seminarian who was arrested on Monday after participating in protests of Cuba’s communist government, was released Thursday. Protests took place across Cuba July 11-12. Protesters cited concerns about inflation, shortages of food and medicine, and the Covid-19 pandemic. Some protesters were beaten, and at least 100...
Advocacyorlandoweekly.com

SOS Cuba protesters gather at Lake Eola to support intervention in Cuba

After a wave of unrest gripped Cuba, American supporters of overthrowing the government of that island have thrown their own protests urging American military intervention. One such protest took place at Lake Eola over the weekend, with groups waving American and Cuban flags in equal measure as they discussed the idea of a "free" Cuba.
Miami, FLswiowanewssource.com

Miami rally supports protests in Cuba

Miami's Little Havana neighborhood is the scene of another rally by people showing their support for anti-government demonstrations in Cuba. (July 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/0e216861bd82492781199b2d96ce9e05.
ProtestsRefinery29

Separated By More Than Just Borders, Cubans Abroad React To The Largest Protests In Cuba In Over 60 Years

Last Sunday people in Cuba mobilized to protest the worst health crisis in years. Prior to the protests, artists and journalists throughout the country had pleaded for humanitarian aid by using the hashtag #SOSCuba on social media platforms. Initially, the protests were aimed at requesting medical aid in response to vaccine, food, and supply shortages because of COVID, but many protestors are now advocating for freedom of expression along with other political demands. Some of these events have turned violent at the hands of the Cuban authorities, engendering deep divisions among Cubans worldwide, some of whom urged for U.S. military intervention, which to many critics appears to ignore the historically terrifying consequences of U.S. military action in Cuba, Latin America, and the world. As demonstrated in late 2020, in an artist-led rally at the Cuban Ministry of Culture, Cubans simply want an open dialogue with the authorities, and an end to the violence. Its diaspora all over North America has been glued to their social media accounts, distraught over the news.
Florida StateWRAL

2 men held on Florida's new anti-riot law in Cuba protest

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two Florida men who were arrested during a protest in support of antigovernment demonstrations in Cuba are being held on charges related to the state's new anti-riot law. Julian Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 30, Maikel Vazquez-Pico, 39, were among those arrested Tuesday night as a group of protesters attempted...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

1 person killed amid protests in Cuba

Weekend protests in Cuba left one man dead in clashes with police while roughly 100 people were arrested in the wake of the historic demonstrations, the country announced Tuesday. Cuba’s Ministry of the Interior said via state-run Radio Rebelde that a 36-year-old man was killed in a borough outside of...
Businessdallassun.com

Congress workers stage protests in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 15 (ANI): Targeting the Centre, Congress workers staged a protest in Jaipur on Thursday against the rising inflation. Rajasthan Minister Pratap Khachariyawas said, "Rising fuel and gas prices in the country have disrupted the economic system. Crude oil is cheap in international markets. The Centre has failed."Congress has constantly been targeting the Centre over rising inflation and fuel price.
Advocacywfirnews.com

Cline and Miyares weigh in on Cuba protests

An area Congressman and the Republican running for Virginia Attorney General are calling for the United States to stand with Cubans who are protesting the nation’s government. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has that story.

Comments / 0

Community Policy