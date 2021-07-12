Cancel
Lancaster, NY

Two area youths selected for First Tee events

By Milton Northrop
Buffalo News
 15 days ago

Michael Wolski, a senior at Lancaster, and Owen Karches, a junior at Iroquois, will represent the Western New York chapter of First Tee at national events. Wolski will be one of 81 golfers who will play in the PURE Insurance Championship at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in California Sept. 21-26. The tournament pairs one First Tee junior golfer with a PGA Champions Tour player and two amateurs. In addition to the golf competition, participants will attend the Legends & Leaders speakers program featuring notables from business, sports and entertainment.

