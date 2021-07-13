Cancel
Food & Drinks

Paula Przywojski: How much should you drink every day?

By Paula Przywojski registered dietitian
La Crosse Tribune
 15 days ago

Water is essential to good health. Are you getting enough? It's a simple question with no easy answer. Studies have produced varying recommendations over the years. But your individual water needs depend on many factors, including your health, how active you are and where you live. In warmer weather climates, like our recent 90 degree plus days, we need more water. Summer is an excellent time to revisit our water needs.

