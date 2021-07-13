Hudson Valley Native Shockingly Chosen #1 in MLB Draft
Many draft experts were shocked after a Hudson Valley native was taken with the first pick in the Major League Baseball Draft. Henry Davis, 21, was taken by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the first pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Davis, a catcher out of Louisville, is from Westchester County. He grew up in Bedford, recently named one of the safest cities in America, and went to Fox Lane High School.hudsonvalleycountry.com
