This morning, July 27, the Dixie Fire is reported to be at 208,206 acres and containment increased ever so slightly to 23 percent. There are still 10,721 structures threatened, and the number of structures destroyed has increased to 31 with 7 structures damaged. Sixteen minor structures were also damaged. Most of Plumas County is under either mandatory evacuation orders or warnings. Yesterday postal and garbage services were suspended to the affected areas, which extend from the Chester/Lake Almanor Basin, down the Highway 89 corridor through Greenville/Indian Valley, down the Highway 70 corridor to the Butte/Plumas County line, up to Bucks Lake/Meadow Valley and back to Quincy/American Valley.