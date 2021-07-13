Cancel
Lemon Grove, CA

Lemon Grove school board president Larry Loschen resigns

By Karen Pearlman
sandiegouniontribune.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEMON GROVE — Lemon Grove School District governing board President Larry Loschen announced his resignation from the school board on June 30. Loschen, who has served on the board of the 4,000-student district since a 2009 appointment, and whose term was to expire in November 2022, did not provide a reason for resigning in his formal letter to Paul Gothold, superintendent of the San Diego County Board of Education, and to Lemon Grove Superintendent Erica Balakian.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

