Lemon Grove school board president Larry Loschen resigns
LEMON GROVE — Lemon Grove School District governing board President Larry Loschen announced his resignation from the school board on June 30. Loschen, who has served on the board of the 4,000-student district since a 2009 appointment, and whose term was to expire in November 2022, did not provide a reason for resigning in his formal letter to Paul Gothold, superintendent of the San Diego County Board of Education, and to Lemon Grove Superintendent Erica Balakian.www.sandiegouniontribune.com
