Assassin’s Creed Infinity is Going Live, But is That The Right Move For The Franchise?

By Ben Hestad
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was recently revealed that the next Assassin’s Creed game will be called “Assassin’s Creed Infinity,” and it will be a live service game developed by a comibination of Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec. After the success of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and its live game functionality, it’s not very surprising to see Ubisoft head in this direction for Assassin’s Creed, but is it the right direction? Well, to many die-hard Assassin’s Creed fans: no, it probably isn’t. To newer fans, as well as more open-minded players, this is definitely an interesting option for the future of Assassin’s Creed. So, what exactly do we know about Assassin’s Creed Infinity so far? Is Games As A Service really the right choice for Assassin’s Creed?

