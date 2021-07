The Live Rewind podcast is the full audio from the segment in which coaches or players sit down to watch a memorable game from their careers and discuss it while watching our highlight. This podcast is brought to you by County Financial, contact your local agent today for a quote. In this episode, Glenwood High School Class of 2020 graduates Tyler Burris and Tyler Estes discuss the 2019 Central State Eight football championship game between the Titans and Rochester.