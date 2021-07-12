Cancel
Players, coaches wear No. 44 to honor Hank Aaron at All-Star Game

By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 15 days ago

DENVER - Hank Aaron is being celebrated at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game as if it was in Atlanta. Coaches, pitchers and position players, wore uniforms with No. 44 during workouts at Coors Field on Monday in honor of the Hall of Famer and Braves legend who died in January. The uniforms were donned prior to the All-Star Game Tuesday.

