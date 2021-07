Any conversation about credit card benefits is likely to include the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card — thanks in part to its huge 100,000 point sign-up bonus right now. But while this is arguably the card’s flashiest benefit, it’s hardly the only one. With a great rewards program and perks that include both travel-focused and non-travel benefits, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is one of the best choices for frequent travelers. The card carries a $95 annual fee, but you’ll quickly get your money’s worth if you use all the benefits.