Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ratio cut gives China room to deal with Fed policy shifts - ex-PBOC official

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2D8G_0auxJwCl00

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s cut to bank reserve requirements could help authorities to deal with shifts in U.S. monetary policy and may relieve future downward pressure on the yuan, a former Chinese central bank official said in a commentary on Tuesday.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Friday that it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for all banks by 50 basis points (bps), effective from July 15, in a move that will release around 1 trillion yuan ($154.44 billion) in long-term liquidity.

The cut “can reserve policy space for future shifts in the Fed’s monetary policy,” Sheng Songcheng, former head of the statistics department at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), said in a commentary on the Sina Finance portal.

“The withdrawal of the Fed’s stimulus policies will narrow China-U.S. spreads, reversing the flow of funds and causing hot money to flow out of China,” Sheng said.

“The RRR cut may push (Chinese) rates lower to a certain extent, slowing down the inflow of hot money, leaving room for future shifts in China’s monetary policy and reducing future depreciation pressure on the yuan,” he said.

Sheng said China’s economic recovery remained insufficient and imbalanced, noting pressure on small and medium-sized banks alongside local government debt risks.

“Injecting liquidity into markets is beneficial for preventing financial risks,” Sheng said.

($1 = 6.4751 Chinese yuan)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Room#Yuan#Government Debt#Fed#Chinese#Pboc#Sina Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan bounces from 1-week low, investors eye stock risks

SHANGHAI, July 27 (Reuters) - China's yuan on Tuesday rebounded from a one-week low hit a day earlier, although investors were still keeping a close eye on the possible spillover effects of a mainland stock selloff on currency markets. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4734 per dollar, 29 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4763. In the spot market, the onshore yuan bounced from a one-week low of 6.4877 per dollar hit a day earlier and traded at 6.4760 by midday, 65 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Despite a marginal bounce from Monday's lows, traders said market sentiment remained rather weak as investors continued to gauge potential capital outflow risks amid a powerful regulatory crackdown on some sectors. "The rise in regulatory risk in China has led to equity sell-offs, but its impact on the RMB has been relatively limited thus far," strategists at OCBC Bank in Singapore said in a note. "Northbound inflow momentum has been fading, but a deeper outflow situation may need to be observed for the RMB to be impinged. Nevertheless, it should still enter as a RMB-negative at the margins. This supports our near-term RMB pessimism." Meanwhile, the yuan's stubborn strength against its major trading partners prompted some market analysts to revise their outlook for the Chinese currency and trim bets on further rises. The yuan basket index has persistently traded above 98, a level once considered the ceiling for the index, and is up about 4% so far this year, whereas the local unit only gained 0.8% against the dollar. "There will be a limit to how far the yuan can appreciate given that the CFETS RMB Index is already at the top of its trading range," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ. "Hence, in an environment when the USD turns lower, the yuan is likely to underperform the basket," he said. Goh has revised his year-end forecast for the yuan to 6.40 from 6.30 previously and expects it to trade in a 6.40 to 6.50 range for the rest of the year. Separately, much of the focus has shifted to the Fed's two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday. Investors would pay close attention to comments on the timing of stimulus tapering. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.589 from the previous close of 92.606, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.479 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4734 6.4763 0.04% Spot yuan 6.476 6.4825 0.10% Divergence from 0.04% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.81% Spot change since 2005 27.80% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.44 98.49 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.589 92.606 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.479 -0.05% * Offshore 6.6573 -2.76% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)
MarketsPlainview Daily Herald

Global markets sink ahead of Fed update on economy

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets declined Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve report for an update on when U.S. stimulus might start winding down. London and Frankfurt opened lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Tokyo advanced. On Monday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields sink on growth fears; focus on Fed policy update

* U.S. 5-year note auction was decent * Fed seen holding monetary policy steady * U.S. reverse repo volume surges to $927 bln * U.S. 10-year TIPS yields hit record low for 2nd day (Adds comment, reverse repo volume; updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Tuesday as risk appetite languished amid lingering concerns about high inflation and the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant that could thwart global economic growth. Investors were also cautious as the Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting began on Tuesday. The U.S. central bank is likely to stand pat on monetary policy but could discuss plans for tapering asset purchases during its Jackson Hole, Wyoming, gathering in August, analysts said. "One thing about predicting Fed moves is to separate what you think they will do versus what you think they should do," said Scott Skyrm, executive vice president in fixed income and repo at Curvature Securities in New York. "If we are just looking at 'should,' I believe it's time for the Fed to end QE (quantitative easing) purchases. Reverse repo volume is now over $900 billion a day. The liquidity the Fed is providing through QE is just recirculating back to the Fed via RRP," he added, creating distortions in the Treasury market. The Fed's reverse repo window, launched in 2013, is used to mop up extra cash in the repo market and create a strict floor under its policy rate, or the effective fed funds rate, currently in a target range of 0%-0.25%. The reverse repo volume soared to $927 billion on Tuesday, the second largest usage on record. Volume has surged this month after the Fed in June raised the rate it pays on reverse repos to 0.05% from 0% as part of technical adjustments to keep the fed funds rate from falling too low. Tuesday's U.S. 5-year note sale, meanwhile, showed decent results overall, but not as strong as initially expected, especially with the Treasuries rally going into the auction. The high yield was 0.710%, slightly below the when-issued or expected rate of 0.711% at the bid deadline. The bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of demand, was 2.36, the same as last month, but below what analysts said was the 2.40 average. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) plunged to a record low of -1.147% for a second straight session as investors bought TIPS on concerns about the prospect of steeper consumer prices going forward. The yield was last at -1.117%. "With the increased uncertainty from China and the Delta variant, the markets are taking a breather from last week's reversal on rates and equity prices," said Ellis Phifer, managing director of fixed income at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee. "Maybe it's the pause that refreshes." U.S. 10-year yields were on an uptrend for most of last week. In late afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield slid to 1.239% from 1.276% late on Monday. U.S. 30-year yields dropped to 1.891% from Monday's 1.925%. Post-auction, U.S. 5-year note yields were down at 0.695% , from Monday's 0.713%. The U.S. 5-year note has come to reflect market views on Fed monetary policy. July 27 Tuesday 3:36PM New York / 1936 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Two-year note 99-215/256 0.2055 -0.010 Three-year note 100-10/256 0.3617 -0.013 Five-year note 100-224/256 0.6939 -0.019 Seven-year note 101-180/256 0.9948 -0.030 10-year note 103-144/256 1.2378 -0.038 20-year bond 107-80/256 1.8089 -0.035 30-year bond 111 1.8904 -0.035 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.75 -1.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.50 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Dan Grebler and Richard Chang)
BusinessCNBC

ECB's Holzmann says central bank's new policy guidance was a 'step too far'

LONDON — Another member of the European Central Bank has expressed "reservations" about the latest policy statement made by the Frankfurt-based institution, further highlighting the division within the central bank. "I had, like Mr. Weidmann and Mr. Wunsch reservations with the proposal," Robert Holzmann, governor of the Austrian Central Bank...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden zigzags on China policy

The Biden administration continues its back-and-forth effort to balance the Trump national security team’s strong China policy with its own desire for a more “constructive” reset on bilateral relations. This past week it took a half-step forward in advancing the more assertive Trump administration approach, but a step-and-a-half back toward the Clinton-Bush-Obama quarter-century of accommodating China.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar loiters near highs as traders await Fed

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar hovered just below recent peaks on Tuesday, as investors turned to this week's Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the policy outlook, while cryptocurrencies pulled back sharply after an attempt to break out of a monthslong range. The dollar had dipped about...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Down, Remains Below $1,800-Mark, Prior to Fed Policy Decision

Investing.com – Gold was down on Tuesday morning in Asia. Investors were cautious ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision later in the week for clues over when the central bank will adopt a more hawkish tone. Gold futures edged down 0.11% to $1,797.25 by 12:49 AM ET (4:49...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China sets yuan midpoint at weakest in over 3 months

SHANGHAI, July 28 (Reuters) - China’s central bank on Wednesday dragged its official yuan midpoint to the weakest level in more than three months to reflect broad weakness in the spot market a day earlier following a sharp sell-off in Chinese stocks. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the...
BusinessCNBC

Treasury yields fall with Fed policy meeting underway

U.S. Treasury yields fell Tuesday with the Federal Reserve two-day policy meeting underway. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 3.8 basis points to 1.238% at 1:51 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 3 basis points to 1.895%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point equals 0.01 percentage points.
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: Fed Decision Due – Will it Spark Fireworks?

US DOLLAR PRICE OUTLOOK: FED ANNOUNCEMENT & YIELDS IN FOCUS. US Dollar edged lower on Tuesday as markets gear up for tomorrow’s Fed rate decision. USD/JPY weakened notably during the session with Treasury yields resuming their drop. Fed Chair Powell might opt to stay cautiously accommodative due to covid variant...
Personal Finance104.1 WIKY

Euro zone households kept tapping banks for credit in June

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone households continued to borrow at a brisk pace from their banks last month, European Central Bank data showed on Tuesday, lured by low interest rates and an economic rebound from the recent-pandemic induced slump. Bank loans to households grew by 4% year on year in...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Nigeria to launch digital currency, "e-naira", in Oct - central bank

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to launch its own crypto currency, called the “e-naira”, in October, its central bank governor said on Tuesday. Nigeria barred its banks and financial institutions from dealing in or facilitating transactions in cryptocurrencies in February. Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele said the “e-naira” would operate...
Businessactionforex.com

The Fed On Wednesday Will Conclude Its Policy Meeting

On Friday, EMU and US PMI’s illustrated the ‘mixed feelings’ that investors have to cope with these days. The reopening of the economy propelled the EMU Markit PMI to the strongest growth pace in 21 years (composite 60.6) with demand outpacing supply, solid hiring, and rising prices. However, companies are growing more cautious about the future. US PMI’s reinforced those mixed feelings. The manufacturing PMI hit a record 63.1 from 62.1, but the services measure eased substantially (64.6 to 59.8) amongst others due to labour shortages. European yields initially tried a cautious rebound, but the move lacked conviction. US PMI’s pushed core bond markets back to square one. US yields declined less than 1 bp, with the 10-y closing at 1.27%. A rise in inflation expectations was counterbalanced by a new drop-in real yields. German yields closed narrowly mixed with the 2-y easing 0.6 bp and the 30-y rising 0.8%. Despite the mixed bond market reaction, equities rebounded further. Earnings apparently were strong enough to give some comfort. Low yields were no obstacle. Three major US indices (Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq) touched new records. European equities gained 1.0%+. The CRB commodity index is nearing the post-pandemic top. Brent oil closed north of $74 p/b. The USD held strong, but with limited further gains (DXY close 92.915; EUR/USD 1.1771).
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan nears 1-week low, eyes on China's Politburo, U.S. Fed

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan touched a near one-week low against the dollar on Monday, as investors cautiously awaited the outcome of key political and economic meetings in Beijing and abroad later this week. The Politburo, the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, usually meets during the final week of each month, and investors will be watching for any news of the outcome as it should yield some insight on the state of the economy and policy direction going into the second half of the year. In the United States, the Federal Reserve policy-making committee will wrap up two-day meeting on July 28, with traders looking for clues on the timing of tapering the monetary stimulus. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4763 per dollar, 113 pips or 0.17% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4650. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4800 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4858, the weakest level since July 20. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4841, 34 pips softer than the previous late session close. A trader at a Chinese bank said the overall sentiment in China's financial markets were weakened by new cases of coronavirus rising to their highest since late January. Equity markets slumped on worries that the government's response could be heavy-handed, and dampen economic activity. Despite recent "easing measures, such as the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut, we believe China's economy, and specifically its financial system, will face significant risks in coming months due to the unprecedented tightening measures applied to the property sector," Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura, said in a note. Traders said the market barely reacted to latest evidence of the dismal state of Sino-U.S. relations, as a high-ranking Chinese diplomat said some people in the United States viewed China as an "imaginary enemy". By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.852 from the previous close of 92.896, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4856 per dollar. The yuan market at 0405 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4763 6.465 -0.17% Spot yuan 6.4841 6.4807 -0.05% Divergence from 0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.68% Spot change since 2005 27.64% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.5 98.53 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.852 92.896 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4856 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6583 -2.73% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
BusinessUS News and World Report

BOJ Appoints PhD Economist to Head Policy Planning Division

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Monday appointed one of its most prominent economists to head a division drafting monetary policy, as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic complicates policymakers' efforts to predict the economic outlook. Takuji Kawamoto, a career central banker with a PhD in economics, will...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Top Economies Representing 90% of Global GDP Experiment with CBDC

World’s top central banks have started pilot testing CBDCs and we can expect a full-fledged rollout from several of these in the next 4-5 years. Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) remain the hot top of discussion as of now. The unprecedented participation in the crypto space has forced central banks to think in this direction. As a result, top economies worldwide are putting major resources in CBDC experiment tests while exploring other use cases.
Educationedsurge.com

Online Tutoring in China Was Booming. Then Came a Dramatic Shift in Regulations.

China’s ballooning edtech market is suddenly deflating thanks to new government restrictions on lucrative private tutoring companies that serve millions of the country’s children. In mid-July, China’s government issued new regulations that drastically limit for-profit tutoring services and prohibit foreign investment in Chinese private education companies, reports Reuters. The new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy