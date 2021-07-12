Nanakuli (HI) House Fire Sends Woman to Hospital with Burn Injuries

A Carroll woman was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in an early morning fire. Carroll Fire Chief, Greg Schreck, says the department was called to the house fire at 218 E. 10th St. at approximately 1 a.m. this (Tuesday) morning. The call came in from a Lifeline, which also reported the home was occupied by a bedridden female and she was still in the home. Upon arrival, police officers located the female from outside the structure in a front bedroom of the single-family home, but smoke and heat conditions prevented them from entering. Firefighters in protective gear were able to quickly enter the house and remove the woman before extinguishing the fire. One other occupant, a female, was able to exit the structure without injury. The fire originated in the kitchen and is believed to have been caused by unattended food left on the stovetop with the burner on. The fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen with smoke and heat damage to the rest of the house. Carroll County Emergency Medical Services transported the injured female. As of this report, her condition is unknown. According to the Carroll County Assessor’s records, the home is owned by DNK Properties, LLC.