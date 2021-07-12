Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Welcome to FASHION with Flare

By Bernadette Morra
FASHION Magazine |
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlare and FASHION Magazine have joined forces to bring you all things fashion, beauty and culture, plus unapologetically opinionated takes on hot topics. We are thrilled to be marking Canadian media history by welcoming Flare. FASHION Magazine. These two great Canadian media brands — which were once fierce rivals —...

