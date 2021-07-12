Blockchain Technology Market To Reach USD 27.68 Billion By 2025 | SpendEdge

Cancel
NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's procurement report on Blockchain Technology market identifies Microsoft Corp., IBM Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Ernst & Young Global Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers International Ltd, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Infosys Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. among the top most important suppliers for commercial vehicle cabin market. The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for Blockchain Technology sourcing strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major market threats?Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to low pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants.
  • What is the expected price change in the market?The Blockchain Technology Market is expected to have a CAGR of 67.12% during 2021-2025.
  • Who are the top players in the market?Microsoft Corp., IBM Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Ernst & Young Global Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers International Ltd, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Infosys Ltd., and Wipro Ltd., are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?Subscription-based model, consumption-based model, and perpetual license model are the widely adopted pricing models in Blockchain Technology Market.
  • What will be incremental spending in Blockchain Technology?The procurement market will register an incremental spend of about $ 27.68 billion, during 2021-2025.
  • What is the expected CAGR of the Blockchain Technology Market?The Blockchain Technology market will grow at a CAGR of about 67.12% during 2021-2025.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Receive Free Sample Report to access the definite purchasing guide on Blockchain Technology procurement.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

  1. Virtual Private - Forecast and Analysis: The virtual private clouds will grow at a CAGR of 23.95% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 4%-8% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate in this market.
  2. IT Consulting Sourcing and Procurement Report : This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their it consulting requirements. Some of the leading IT consulting suppliers are profiled extensively in this report include
  3. Creative Agency - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on client portfolio and case studies, understanding of regional consumer preference, agency size, and ability to deliver customized campaigns.

Commercial Vehicle Cabin Market's Procurement Report Highlights Information on:

  • The market's top pricing models
  • Favorability of the current Blockchain Technology's TCO (total cost of ownership)
  • Is my Blockchain Technology TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
  • What is driving the current and future price changes?
  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

About SpendEdge: SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

ContactsSpendEdge Anirban ChoudhuryMarketing Manager Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340 https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blockchain-technology-market-to-reach-usd-27-68-billion-by-2025--spendedge-301331922.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

